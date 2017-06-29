Bug Control Is Essential For A Safe House

You need to start taking the pests out of your home, and you've come to the right place. There are so many helpful hints you can learn to do this yourself. Whether you decide to hire a pest control service is up to you, but you can definitely help out.

Before you decide to rid your home of pests you should consider the moral implications. For example, if you have a mouse problem you may want a method that just removes them, but does not kill them. These days most exterminators offer this to their customers, but it may be somewhat more expensive.

One of the ways that you can prevent mosquitoes from coming to your house is to eliminate the standing water that you have outdoors. This can be anything from a puddle to a kiddy pool, as you will want to drain all the water in these, especially in the summer.

You should regularly inspect the plumbing of your home and make sure you do not leave any traces of water, for instance under the pots you use for your plants or on your kitchen counter. Humidity can lead to a fungus infestation and leaks will provide pest with the water needed to survive.

One of the things that you can do to reduce the amount of pests in your home is to check the exterior of your home for colonies of ants or bugs. You can exterminate from the outside first, as this is generally where the problem will start from before it comes in your house.

Laundry detergent is a great tool for preventing ants from entering your home. They strongly dislike the smell of the chemicals used in detergent. Use this by putting the detergent in a spry bottle and using it all long the entrances to your doors and any other place ants could enter.

Mice enjoy eating grains and cereal. This is something you have to make sure you don't leave lying around in your kitchen. Mice will sink their teeth into almost anything! If having mice in the home is common for you, remove the food supply and place them in high cabinets and use sealed containers. They have a fantastic sense of smell, so don't underestimate these little critters.

Be very careful if employing poisonous pest control traps, especially the variety designed to kill ants. These traps contain poisoned food that ants bring to the queen who will consume it and hopefully die. However, the main ingredient of this poison is peanut butter which pets might enjoy, so keep them away from the traps.

Remove the greasy spots from your kitchen. There are many different types of pests that thrive off of grease. It doesn't need to be a big pan of grease either. Small grease stains can on your oven can be just as attractive. After each cooking session, just a quick wipe down can save you a lot of pest headaches.

Your pets are a big source of bug infestations in your home. Not only can your pets bring in fleas and ticks from outdoors, but their food is a food source for bugs as well. When the animals are done eating, pick up their food. Keep the area where the animals eat clean as well.

If you are trying to get rid of pests in your home, you should think carefully if you have children and/or pets. Many of the chemicals that are in pesticides can be harmful to them. Get them out of the house for a few hours if you have no other choice.

Opt for rock or stone when landscaping your yard instead of straw or wood chips. Organic material is the perfect habitat for many pests. If you want to keep them out of your home, both your home and yard should be as inhospitable to pests as possible. Pests will never make it into your home if they can't get past your yard.

If you own a dog, use it! Dogs are the best things to have in order to keep pests at bay. They will scare most furry pests away and will also notice them sooner than people will. Pay attention to what your dog does. If you see it scratching or sniffing around in an area a lot, there might be a pest living in that area so you should check it out!

Make sure that you spray your house at least once a year. This will serve to eliminate all of the bugs in your area at the current time and prevent new ones from coming in near future. If you do not spray your house, you are making your living space open season for bugs.

Pests love a cluttered house! The more stuff you have laying around on the floor or shoved into cupboards, the more places they have to hide and thrive. In order to eliminate this, a good idea is to go through your entire place a couple of times a year and getting rid of things you no longer need or use. The less things you have, the less things they have to hide in and under.

You should have a weekly or bi-weekly cabinet cleaning schedule. These dark spaces, full of hiding places, are a great home for pests. Use an environmental, non-toxic pesticide in the corners and joins of the wood each season. Always be watchful for signs of potential infestation that will need to be dealt with.

Do not let people into your home that you know have a pest problem. Fleas, bed bugs, cockroaches and many other pests can be carried from home to home. If you know for a fact that, someone has a pest problem do your best to keep them out of your home.

Colonies of fire ants in your backyard are not exactly welcoming! Instead of calling the exterminator, try this good old trick. It is said that fire ants are repelled by the smell of human urine. Sprinkle human urine on fire ant mounds and they will decide to move somewhere else!

With all of these ideas, hints and strategies in your mind, you should know what to do next. Take that next step and start ridding your life of pests. Whether they're small or large, these tips will get the job done. Today is the day you need to get started, so do it!