How To Rid Your Home Of Ants

Having any number of unwanted pests in your home can make for a stressful situation. Whether or not you want pests to enter your home, they come nonetheless. The only way you can ensure that pests don't overtake your home is to take necessary precautions. This article is equipped with tried and true advice to help you get a handle on any number of situations.

Keep your home as clean as possible. Even though this will not keep pests away, you at least will not be giving them an incentive to stick around. Many pests can smell food from a good distance away. If you want to do whatever you can to reduce your pest problem you should be diligent in keeping your house tidy.

You have to know the ordinances and building codes in order to know what pest control treatments are allowed. If you are planning to sell your home, don't make the mistake of spraying illegal chemicals all around. It should motivate you to find out the right pest control methods.

Remove full garbage from the home immediately. Garbage left sitting around for too long is one of the main reasons for pest invasions into a home. The minute your garbage is full (or even if it isn't but it's been out for awhile), remove it from your living area and place it in the proper receptacle for pick up.

It is best to store your food in air-tight containers. These items usually come in a bag from the store, but insects can invade these easily. Put dry goods inside tight, sealed bins after you shop. Making use of plastic storage bins can keep out the pests and extend the shelf life of food.

Termites can be a major problem for any homeowner; they can eat away at your house. One way to prevent them from getting in is by using sealant in your basement. This is a prime spot for them to enter. The best part is that sealant is not expensive and is easy to put on yourself.

Outdoor lighting makes it easy for people to find your home at night and deters thieves, but it is also a beacon for pests. Use pastel-colored light bulbs in outside lights to keep bugs away.

If you are having a pest control problem, look to your cabinets in your home for where the bugs are coming from. Pests love these dark and damp areas. Clean all your cabinets thoroughly once a month. When you are spraying for bugs, make sure you hit these areas with a quality pesticide.

If you have a problem with mice, use peppermint. Mice hate the smell of peppermint, so simply start growing some around the perimeter of your home. You can also leave dishes of peppermint oil in your kitchen and around your house. Soon you will discover that you no longer have a mice problem.

The simplest and most obvious way to keep pests away from the inside and outside of your home? Keep it clean! A clean house is a pest-free house. Pests like to thrive in damp and dirty areas, so if they can't find a place like that in your house, then they won't want to stay there!

If you have children, explain to them the rules around the house for eating. Make sure that you designate only one area of the home for eating to help reduce any infestations that you may have. If all members of the house are responsible for what they do, you will have less of a pest problem.

Have ants? Use lemons. Ants dislike the scent of lemons. Therefore, start using lemon-scented products, or actual lemons, to get rid of them. Try pouring lemon-scented oil along the perimeters of the rooms in your home. Use lemon-scented products to wipe up in the kitchen. You will soon notice that ants avoid you.

In order to permanently eliminate pests from your home, it is vital that you properly identify what pests are in it. If you aren't aware of which pests you have, there is no way you can come up with a proper method of getting rid of them. Identification is the key.

What you have just read should tell you that there is also so much more that you can do. This should give you a great start towards getting rid of the bugs in your home by yourself. Don't worry about it anymore. Keep the advice you've read, and continue to learn more about taking control of your pest situation.